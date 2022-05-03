British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who vanished from an apartment during her family’s vacation in Portugal 15 years ago and captured global interest, say they remain hopeful that efforts by police in three countries to solve the mystery will eventually bring answers.
Kate and Gerry McCann, both British doctors living in England, said in a statement to mark Tuesday's anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance that “a truly horrific crime” was committed on May 3, 2007.