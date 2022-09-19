Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2022 Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 7:29 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER and JILL LAWLESS