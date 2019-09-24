Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary Milford campus plans fall fashion show

A girls night out and fashion show, presented by the Milford Campus of Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary, will take place Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m., at Costa Azzurra Restaurant.

A girls night out and fashion show, presented by the Milford Campus of Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary, will take place Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m., at Costa Azzurra Restaurant, 72 Broadway, Milford.

The show will feature the latest trends in seasonal and holiday fashion modeled by hospital staffers and volunteers. Clothing, outerwear, scarves, handbags, jewelry and more will be available for purchase at discounted prices.

For the last seven years, the Enchanted Window Gift Shop on the Milford Campus, in partnership with the auxiliary, has presented the girls night out and boutique to a sold-out audience. Space is expected to fill quickly. Tickets are $35 each or $300 for a table of 10 and includes, hors d’oeuvres and dessert stations and coffee. A cash bar also is available. Proceeds will benefit the Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, contact Marla Russell at marla.russell@bpthosp.org or call at 203-876-4059.