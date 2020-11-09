Bridge over Kansas River in Topeka closed because of fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials shut down a bridge Monday that spans the Kansas River in Topeka after a fire erupted underneath it.

The Sardou Bridge that connects north Topeka to the Oakland neighborhood is closed until further notice, televisions station KSNT reported. Firefighters were called to the bridge just before 2 a.m. Monday for a blaze under the east end of the bridge, police said.

Officials have not indicated how the fire started.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the bridge will remain closed until officials can determine it is safe to use.