Breast cancer survivor speaks about her new book

Pretty Wellness founder, author and two-time breast cancer survivor, Caryn Sullivan, will speak about her recently released book, “Happiness through Hardship — A Guide and Journal for Cancer Patients, Their Caregivers and Friends” on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1375 Boston Post Rd., Milford. The event includes a reading, book-signing and Q&A hosted by Barnes & Noble Milford and Betsy Nilan, Mary Ann Wasil’s daughter and current president of The Get in Touch Foundation.

Caryn spent 11 years calling Milford home. She was an inaugural board member of The Get in Touch Foundation. She dedicates this book to the founder, Mary Ann Wasil, who helped her get through her initial diagnosis with a smile and a little less stress.

For more information or to donate, visit GetInTouchFoundation.org.

If unable to attend the event, check out the book on BN.com or other online booksellers. Half of the proceeds will go to metastatic breast cancer research through The Cancer Couch Foundation.