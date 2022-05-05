Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will seek audit of voting system

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday that his political party will seek to audit the country’s electronic voting system before the upcoming election amid concerns he is actively sowing distrust in its eventual results.
“As allowed by electoral law, we will hire a company to do the audit,” Bolsonaro said during a live broadcast on his social media channels. “People want transparent elections in which the vote is effectively counted for their candidate.”