Brazil's top court rejects leader's complaint against judge

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a complaint filed by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he accused a justice of abusing his authority, marking the latest escalation of confrontations between the far-right leader and the top court.
Bolsonaro filed a complaint on Monday targeting Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing an investigation to determine whether some of Bolsonaro’s most ardent allies are running a social media network aimed at spreading threats and fake news against Supreme Court justices.