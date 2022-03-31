Brazil officials resign to seek new posts, boost Bolsonaro DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press March 31, 2022
1 of18 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event with members of his Liberal Party and with supporters in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro, sing their nation's anthem during a ceremony next to departing cabinet members at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cabinet ministers are leaving the administration en masse to help boost the president's reelection chances as they prepare to campaign for congressional seats and governorships. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hugs goodbye to Damares Alves, his former Human Rights Minister, during a ceremony for departing and arriving ministers at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cabinet ministers are leaving the administration en masse to help boost the president’s reelection chances as they prepare to campaign for congressional seats and governorships. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony to bid farewell to departing ministers and welcome their replacements at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cabinet ministers are leaving the administration en masse to help boost the president’s reelection chances as they prepare to campaign for congressional seats and governorships. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Brazil's Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives to attend a meeting with current and former leftist leaders from Latin America, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro celebrate during an event with members of the Liberal Party and Bolsonaro supporters in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 A supporter holds a flag with the image of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, during an event with members of Bolsonaro´s Liberal Party and with supporters in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 A supporter holds a photo of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and makes the letter "L", for Lula, during a meeting with current and former leftist leaders from Latin America, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with current and former leftist leaders from Latin America, as he leads early polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greets Marcelo Sampaio, his new Infrastructure Minister, the youngest in his cabinet, during a ceremony for departing and arriving ministers at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cabinet ministers are leaving the administration en masse to help boost the president’s reelection chances as they prepare to campaign for congressional seats and governorships. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro arrive for a ceremony to bid farewell to departing cabinet members and welcome their replacements at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cabinet ministers are leaving the administration en masse to help boost the president's reelection chances as they prepare to campaign for congressional seats and governorships. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Outgoing, top, and incoming, bottom, government officials pray with their right hand raised for the protection of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, who stands with his wife Michelle Bolsonaro, during a ceremony at Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cabinet ministers are leaving the administration en masse to help boost the president's reelection chances as they prepare to campaign for congressional seats and governorships. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Members of President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet have left the administration en masse to help boost the Brazilian leader's reelection chances by supporting him as they campaign for congressional seats and governorships.
Ten ministers left their positions Thursday, along with three other top officials, according to the official gazette. They are expected to campaign for office ahead of October's general elections and stump for Bolsonaro. Top officials must resign in order to run for other positions, per electoral law.
DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET