Brazil court deals blow to massive Amazon gold mine project

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian federal court on Monday upheld the suspension of an environmental license for what would be the largest open-pit gold mine in the nation's Amazon rainforest, dealing a blow to the Canada-based company behind the project.
Belo Sun Mining Corp. was appealing the same court’s 2017 ruling, which found that the company's consultation with local Indigenous peoples and study on the project’s socio-environmental impacts didn't meet the criteria required by the National Indian Foundation.