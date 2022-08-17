Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation and homeowners of the houses built by the program, in an area of New Orleans among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina, have reached a $20.5 million settlement.
The Times-Picayune ' The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that, pending approval by a judge, each of the program's 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 as reimbursement for previous repairs of the shoddy homes. Under the settlement reached Tuesday evening, the remaining money is to be divided up according to the condition of each of the structures.