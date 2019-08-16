Boys & Girls Village receives grant from DCF

Boys & Girls Village received a $550,000 grant from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) to support delivery of a Parenting Support Services (PSS) Program. The service supports and enhances positive functioning for families with children 0-18 years-of-age.

Families enrolled in the program receive one of two PSS interventions, the Positive Parenting Program, which helps parents become resourceful problem solvers and create a positive and safe home learning environment, or the Circle of Security Parenting program, designed to build, support, and strengthen parents’ relationship capabilities.

The program’s interventions are combined with case management services provided by Boys & Girls Village using the Wraparound philosophy and approach. The service will be offered at the organization’s Bridgeport and Norwalk locations.

“The Parenting Support Services Program seeks to help parents build and strengthen positive, nurturing relationships with their children, and to learn parenting skills for managing developmental and behavioral challenges,” said Dr. Kimberly Shaunesey, Boys & Girls Village President. “Helping parents create a safe and secure environment for children to develop emotional, behavioral, and cognitive strengths is the end goal.”

The grant funds the majority of costs associated with the program, but Boys & Girls Village will need to raise funds to cover the full costs associated with all of the program’s elements.

For more information about the Parenting Support Services program, contact Carra Conlan at ConlanC@bgvillage.org or call 203-877-0300. To make a donation to Boys and Girls Village contact Development Associate Marie Pelaccia at Pelacciam@bgvillage.org or call 203-713-7775.