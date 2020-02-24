Boys & Girls Village participates in Fairfield County Giving Day

On Fairfield County's Giving Day Boys & Girls Village is seeking to raise funds for computers that will provide students with skills they'll need to enter the workforce.

As one of Connecticut’s leading providers of behavioral health, educational and permanency planning services for at-risk youth and their families, Boys & Girls Village (BGV) will participate in Fairfield County’s Giving Day on Thursday, Feb. 27. To make a donation to Boys & Girls Village go to fcgives.org/organizations/boys-girls-village. To learn more about the organization, visit bgvillage.org or call 203-877-0300.

Hosted by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, with lead sponsor Bank of America, Giving Day inspires the region to raise as much money as possible for local nonprofit organizations in just 24 hours through online donations.

With locations in Norwalk, Bridgeport, Waterbury and Milford, the decision to participate in the initiative was driven by a need for computers in the organization’s Life Skills & Vocational Training Center. BGV is seeking to raise $5,000 for the computers to train students on CAD software, preparing them for manufacturing jobs upon high school graduation.

In the center, which is planned to open this fall, introductory vocational classes will be offered in the areas of culinary management, automotive repair, computer programming, and manufacturing. A partnership with Housatonic and Gateway Community Colleges will offer curriculum guidance, instruction, and the chance for students to further their education.

“We serve children and families in at-risk situations by strengthening their ability to succeed in life and over 70% live in Fairfield County,” said Kim Shaunesey, BGV CEO and president. “Our new Life Skills & Vocational Training Center, and these computers, will provide an opportunity for students to build the confidence and skills they’ll need to become successful adults.”