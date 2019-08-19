Boys & Girls Village is beneficiary of Stop & Shop Community Bag Program

Just in time for the single-use plastic bag ban, Boys & Girls Village has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Boys & Girls Village was selected as the August beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at Bridgeport Avenue Milford location and then again in September at the East Town Road, Milford location.

The organization will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at these locations during August and September, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“We are grateful to Stop & Shop for selecting Boys & Girls Village as their local beneficiary,” said Kim Shaunesey, president of Boys & Girls Village. “As a nonprofit organization, we help Connecticut’s most at-risk children and families progress on a healthy developmental pathway. Fundraising, through programs such as this, help us to achieve our mission.”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Village, visit bgvillage.org.

For more information on the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, visit stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.