Boys & Girls Village announces new board member

Milford Alder Dr. Ellen Russell Beatty has joined the Boys & Girls Village Board of Directors. Milford Alder Dr. Ellen Russell Beatty has joined the Boys & Girls Village Board of Directors. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Boys & Girls Village announces new board member 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Boys & Girls Village (BGV) has announced the appointment of Dr. Ellen Russell Beatty to its Board of Directors. This addition brings the total number of BGV board members to 13.

Boys & Girls Village, a Milford-based nonprofit organization, is a statewide leader in providing mental health treatment, permanency planning and educational services to Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families. With additional locations in Norwalk, Bridgeport and Waterbury, the organization has been serving the needs of the state’s at-risk children and families for more than 77 years.

“We welcome Dr. Beatty to the board and look forward to adding her extensive leadership talents to our team,” said Kim Shaunesey, Ph.D., president of Boys & Girls Village. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow and meet the changing needs of those we serve.”

With careers in nursing and higher education, and her experience serving as a three-term Alder for the Milford community, Beatty has a proven track record in both the private and public sector. She has served in many educational, health care and business capacities throughout her career, including Vice President of Academic Affairs at Southern Connecticut State University. Beatty earned her master’s and doctorate degrees in education from Columbia University and also holds a master of arts degree from New York University.

“I am eager and honored to join hands with board colleagues dedicated to the mission of Boys & Girls Village,” said Beatty. “The 77-year history of BGV serving youth and families on their path to successful futures is to be applauded.”

To learn more about Boys & Girls Village, visit BGVillage.org or call 203-877-0300.