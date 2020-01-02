Boys & Girls Village announces new CEO

Boys & Girls Village’s board of directors has elected Kimberly Shaunesey, Ph.D., the organization’s president, to the position of chief executive officer and president, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Shaunesey succeeds Dr. Steven Kant, who led Boys & Girls Village (BGV) for six years. Kant, having worked at BGV for some 30 years, will continue as the organization’s chief medical officer.

“I am delighted that Kim has been named our next CEO,” said Kant. “She has demonstrated exceptional leadership in her roles leading our operations, and will build on our progress as one of Connecticut’s leading providers of mental health treatment, permanency planning and educational services to vulnerable youth and their families.”

Boys & Girls Village has steadily expanded its portfolio of offerings to help at-risk children and families throughout the state. Through new programming, an enlarged special education school, additional locations in Bridgeport and Norwalk, and an expanded Milford campus, the organization cares for over 800 clients per year. Most recently, BGV broke ground on a new Life Skills & Vocational Training Center, where at-risk youth will explore vocational opportunities, gain work experience and achieve paid employment and economic self-sufficiency.

“It is an honor and privilege to assume the additional role of CEO, and I look forward to leading Boys & Girls Village” said Shaunesey. “In the coming year, we can look forward to helping even more at-risk children and their families receive the treatment, education, and support they need to build a new path to a brighter future.”

Shaunesey joined the organization in 2005, and has held a series of positions with increasing responsibility, including serving as the clinical services director, the organization’s president and currently as president and chief operating officer. Additionally, she has been instrumental in incorporating trauma-based treatment into BGV’s programs and services.

Prior to BGV, Shaunesey was the coordinator of Bridgeport Hospital’s REACH child day-treatment program. She serves on the executive committee board of the Greater Bridgeport Multidisciplinary Investigative Team, and is a member of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders (CATSO), where she also served on the Executive Board as well as past president.

Shaunesey earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Rhode Island. She worked with trauma victims at Providence Veteran’s Hospital’s PTSD clinic, and completed her internship and post-doctoral placement at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center.