Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s annual gala canceled

Nobody looks forward to life returning to some sense of normalcy more than us, but based on the latest guidance, the ability to postpone the event to mid-June or beyond appears to be too early to be safe.

We are happy to be able to announce we have secured a date for 2021 and look forward to all of us getting together and celebrating the Boys & Girls Club of Milford and our many members on Thursday, May 20, 2021. If you have already purchased tickets for the 2020 event, or made a donation we will be reaching out to best accommodate how you would like to move forward.

In the meantime, the Boys & Girls Club of Milford is working hard to create some type of normalcy and enjoyment for our members and community. Please visit our website (www.boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com) and check out our many social media platforms in which we are hosting daily challenges, running virtual programs, sharing positive and uplifting stories, and recognizing the heroes and businesses in our community helping to keep us all safe.

The Boys & Girls Club of Milford has always prided itself on being a family, a family that is there for each other in many positive ways. Now more than ever we need our family to remain supportive, and to remain strong. We will all be together again very soon and at that time we will need everyone support to ensure we are able to be there for our kids during these extraordinary times as the fun and safe place our kids rely on.

As always, we appreciate the support of our community — we look forward to a long-overdue celebration with everyone in the (hopefully) near future! If you have any questions, please email me at MeganAltomare@boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com.

Megan Altomare

Executive director

Boys & Girls Club of Milford