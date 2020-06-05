Boy surfing in Delaware has been bitten, possibly by a shark

LEWES, Del. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was possibly bitten by a shark in Delaware.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reports that the incident occurred Thursday at a beach along Cape Henlopen State Park.

The incident has prompted officials to close the park's Herring Point to surfing and swimming until further notice. The park is located north of Rehoboth Beach and sits at the mouth of Delaware Bay on the Atlantic Ocean.

The child was surfing when something bit his leg. He was rushed to a hospital and treated for puncture wounds. Experts are trying to figure out what kind of creature left the bite marks.

Park rangers and lifeguards are warning people to stay in shallow water. Shark attacks are rare. And the animals typically don't eat people.