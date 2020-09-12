Boy charged with bringing 3 guns to school

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old Florida boy was arrested after bringing three handguns to school, officials said.

The boy was taken into custody Thursday morning at Lighthouse Christian School in Nassau County, the Florida Times-Union reported. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, and the case was reported to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

A teacher found two guns, a .38-caliber revolver and a small semi-automatic handgun, and two boxes of ammunition in the boy's lunchbox after noticing it appeared heavy, according to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. A loaded semi-automatic was found on the boy later after he was moved to another area, officials said. A disturbing drawing of a man outside a school surrounded by dead bodies was in the boy's desk, deputies said.

The boy said he had shown the guns other students.

The child’s mother told officials that he had recently killed the family dog by accident with a pellet gun, the report said.