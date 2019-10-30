Boy Scout Troop 1 Milford seeks alumni to celebrate 100 year anniversary

Boy Scout Troop 1 Milford celebrates 100 years in scouting on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Costa Azaurra Restaurant, 72 Broadway, Milford. The evening includes a buffet dinner, cash bar, raffle, and more. Cost is $38. Troop 1 alumni should contact Bill Holvack at billiho@aol.com.

Established in November 1919, Troop 1 is the oldest Boy Scout unit in Milford. The Troop is sponsored by the Plymouth Men’s Club of the First United Church of Christ. Troop 1 benefits from a large experienced team of adult leaders and volunteers, led by Scout Master Mark Krom. This team encourages and supports scouts to advance through the ranks of the program. Troop members receive training and instruction at meetings, classes, and monthly camping trips. The scouts learn self-reliance, leadership, and teamwork.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank. All prospective Eagle Scout candidates must manage and complete a community service project. These projects have included work for the City of Milford, the Milford Cemetery, Eisenhower Park, the Audubon sanctuary, Senior Citizen Center, Milford Green, and maintenance work at many local Boy, and Girl Scout camps.

The first scout to reach Eagle was Winthrop “Pinky” Smith. The Troop has produced more than 70 Eagle Scouts since 1985.

In recent years Troop 1 has provided support to the community, including the Thanks for Giving Food Drive, Annual Winter Clothing Drive, Hurricane Sandy Relief Program, Oyster Festival Cleanup, Silver Sands Cleanup, and ongoing letter and supply programs to military Troop members.