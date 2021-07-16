'Boy Next Door Killer' to get death penalty or life sentence ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 12:45 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly two years after a jury recommended execution for a man prosecutors called “The Boy Next Door Killer,” a judge is set to hand down a sentence Friday.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry P. Fidler will choose between a death sentence and life in prison without the possibility of parole for Michael Thomas Gargiulo, 45, who was convicted in August 2019 of the home-invasion murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third.