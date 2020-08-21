Boundary Waters remains identified as New Mexico man

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Human remains discovered at a bloody Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness campsite last year are those of a missing New Mexico man, authorities said Friday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying investigators have positively identified the remains as those of 29-year-old Jordan Grider.

Grider had been camping alone in the Boundary Waters wilderness since October 2018. U.S. Border Patrol agents decided to check on him in April 2019 but found only his campsite smeared with blood. Several weeks later searchers discovered skeletal remains in the area around the campsite.

The exact cause of Grider's death remains unknown, the statement said, but investigators have ruled out foul play.

Grider's mother, Rebecca Grider, told the Duluth News-Tribune for a story Friday that she thinks wolves killed him. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Warden Sean Williams told the newspaper that he believes Grider cut himself and bled to death.