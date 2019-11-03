Boston Children's Theatre officials resigns amid allegations

BOSTON (AP) — The longtime artistic director of the Boston Children's Theatre has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The Boston Globe reported Sunday that 58-year-old Burgess Clark resigned last week. His resignation last Tuesday came two days before an anonymous email was sent to the theater's board of directors describing experiences of 17 former students. Three of the accusers say they were kissed or inappropriately touched by Clark during private lessons or at his Vermont home. The alleged conduct occurred when most of the students were 14 to 18 years old.

The board announced Clark's departure and the accusations on Saturday in an emailed response to his accusers.

Clark did not respond to the Globe's requests for comment. An attorney who previously represented Clark told The Associated Press he has not contacted her.