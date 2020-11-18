Bosnians rally against migrants after local man killed

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Several hundred people rallied in a suburb of Bosnia’s capital on Wednesday demanding that authorities move migrants from the streets and into camps following a fight and stabbing that killed a local man and wounded two others.

Angry citizens protested in Ilidza in the latest anti-migrant gathering in the Balkan country. Bosnia has experience an influx of thousands of migrants trying to reach Western Europe while fleeing war and poverty in their home nations.

Police said in a statement that they responded to a call to intervene in a fight in Ilidza late Tuesday and found a body of a Bosnian man at the scene. Three suspects fled the scene, police spokesman Mirza Hadziabdic said.

“According to police findings, they are migrants,” he said.

The protesting citizens warned that “we will not tolerate this any longer.” Local official Dzevan Poturak said “the people do not wish to take matters into their own hands.”

Bosnia has been overwhelmed by the flood of migrants, who want to reach neighboring European Union member state Croatia and move on further west. Migrants pass through the capital, Sarajevo, en route toward northwestern Bosnia that borders Croatia.