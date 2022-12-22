Bosnian children's gifts to Ukraine evoke parents' memories

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — In homes and schools around Bosnia, youngsters this December have been preparing gift boxes they hope will put a smile on the faces of their peers living through war in Ukraine — just as such gifts did for many of their parents a generation ago.
Responding to an appeal launched by a small Sarajevo museum, hundreds of Bosnian children have been filing small boxes with warm clothes, toys, candies and other simple gifts to be delivered to the children of Ukraine in time for the New Year.