Bosnia village with link to Mars enthralled by rover landing ALMIR ALIC, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 10:15 a.m.
JEZERO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian villagers are preparing to gather in front of a video screen in the yard of their community's only school to watch NASA's Mars rover attempt a difficult landing Thursday in a crater on the Red Planet named after their small village.
It will be a historic day for the 1,000 villagers, who hope that the landing of the Perseverance rover in Mars' Jezero crater will also bring them some earthly rewards. Some are giving voice to feelings of pride, something rare amid the hardship and poverty that remains entrenched since the Bosnian war of the 1990s.