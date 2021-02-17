'Born a teacher': Milford early education coordinator learned from her mother

MILFORD - Liz Gaffney believes she was born to be a teacher. But that doesn’t mean the new Coordinator of Early Childhood Programming didn’t have a long and challenging road to her current position.
“I look at my career as this incredible journey. Everything I’ve done has led me to be here,” Gaffney said. “Along the way I’ve had incredible mentors to help me. Being a teacher is hard. There are daily struggles and it is important to have those mentors that you can go to and I’d like to be that here in Milford. You learn from the teachers and you can help them. It is a give and take.”