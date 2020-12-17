Booker, Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 12:28 p.m.
A bill being introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation, including a share of the revenue generated by their sports, and create a federal commission to oversee college athletics.
The College Athletes Bill of Rights is sponsored by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). If passed, it could wreak havoc on the NCAA's ability to govern intercollegiate athletics and the association's model for amateurism.