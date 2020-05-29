Body of missing boy with autism found in river near his home

FORT JENNINGS, Ohio (AP) — The body of a 5-year-old boy with autism who went missing from his home this week was found in a river on Thursday, a sheriff said.

A volunteer searching for the boy found his body in a log jam along the bank of the Auglaize River, less than a mile from his home, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac Schroeder was last seen Wednesday afternoon at the home that sits along the river near Fort Jennings, authorities said. Foul play was not suspected in his disappearance, officials said Thursday.

At least 900 volunteers took part in the search Thursday, said sheriff’s Capt. Brad Brubaker.

The boy likely left his home through a garage door, Brubaker said.