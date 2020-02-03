Body of missing Washington hiker found near national park

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Search and rescue personnel have located the body of a Washington state hiker who was missing for a week, authorities said.

Mark Miller, 61, of Orting was found dead Saturday evening in the Carbon River area near Mount Rainier National Park, The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Miller's vehicle, cellphone and identification were found inside his van near the Carbon River ranger station, The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Miller departed Jan. 24 for a camping trip and was expected home Jan. 26, according to social media posts.

Search and rescue teams were activated Friday and used dogs to search the area Saturday, a sheriff’s department spokesman said.

Miller was described as an experienced camper and hiker.

Additional details were not immediately available.