Body found near highway rest stop treated as a homicide

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The discovery of a body near a Rhode Island highway is being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Hikers found the man's body in the woods near a rest stop along Interstate 295 in Cumberland on Friday, authorities said.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements told WPRI-TV that his department was notified about the body because the victim is believed to be from the city, and police are treating the death as a homicide.

The victim went missing about three weeks ago, he said. It was unclear if the person was killed at the rest stop or if their body had been placed there, Clements said.

No name was released.

The medical examiner has taken possession of the body and is trying to determine a cause of death.