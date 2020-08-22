Body found in search for missing Arkansas woman; man caught

NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — A man was taken into custody for questioning Friday in the disappearance of a 25-year-old northeastern Arkansas woman after she went for a run.

The Jonesboro man, whose identity has not been revealed, was arrested shortly after the body of a person was found in an area being searched for Sydney Sutherland, said Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas. The body was found about 2 p.m. Friday, Lucas said, but he could not confirm that the body was Sutherland's or whether the body was that of a man or woman.

Searchers have been looking for Sutherland since Wednesday in an area just north of Newport, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock, for Sutherland. She was last known to have been seen by a delivery driver on Wednesday afternoon jogging on Arkansas Route 18.

Sutherland's cell phone was found Thursday less than a half-mile from her home, Lucas has said.

Earlier Friday, Lucas said during a news conference that helicopters and dogs, along with an estimated 150 volunteers, have been searching in the area.