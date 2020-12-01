Body found in Montana river identified as Billings woman, 22

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have identified a body found on the Yellowstone River near Shepherd as that of a 22-year-old woman from Billings who had been missing since October.

A hunter found the decomposed body of Amelia Rose Brooks lying in a shallow water in the area of Arrow Island Park Saturday morning.

An autopsy revealed no signs of foul play in Brooks' death, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement. The cause of death is pending while investigators await autopsy reports that are not expected for possibly months, Linder said.

Investigators have said they believe she had been dead for about a month.

Brooks had been reported to the Billings Police Dept. as a missing person on October 15, 2020.