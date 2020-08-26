Body found at Beatrice park ID'd as that of missing man

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A body found near a Beatrice camping ground along the banks of the Big Blue River has been identified as that of a missing Beatrice man, police said.

The body, found Monday near Riverside Park, is that of Robert “Bobby” Barton, 32, of Beatrice, the Beatrice Daily Sun reported.

Barton had not been seen since the night of Aug. 15 and was reported missing by a friend, according to police. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the park around 10 a.m. Monday after someone boating on the river spotted a body in a wooded area along the river’s north bank.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris, who is also the county coroner, said no foul play is suspected in Barton’s death. Officials have not said how Barton died.

Police had earlier said Barton was last seen walking into a treeline at Riverside Park and may have gone into the water at some point.