Boating course begins Jan. 21

New Haven Sail and Power Squadron, part of America’s Boating Club®, will be holding its America’s Boating Course beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21, for five to six weeks, at 6:30 p.m., at the Bradford Manor Firehouse, 85 George St., East Haven. In addition to basic boating, it also will include personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of the course satisfies Connecticut’s state licensing requirements.

All students must go to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website and Online Sportsmen Licensing to obtain their free Connecticut Conservation ID number in advance of the class. Visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales and go to the bottom of the page and hit “start.”

Students should complete registration, pay, and pick up books on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Everyone must have their ID number at the start of class on Jan. 28. Cost is $65. To register, contact Past District Commander Art Andrea at 203-641-0954 or andreaa112@comcast.net.