OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday rejected a request to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993.

The board turned down the request to recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Richard Stephen Fairchild be spared for the beating death of Adam Broomhall in Del City. Fairchild, 62, is set to be executed on Nov. 17.