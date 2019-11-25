Bloomberg says he’s a problem-solver who can rebuild America

Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg during remarks to the media at the Hilton Hotel on his first campaign stop in Norfolk, Va. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg during remarks to the media at the Hilton Hotel on his first campaign stop in Norfolk, Va. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Photo: Bill Tiernan, AP Photo: Bill Tiernan, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Bloomberg says he’s a problem-solver who can rebuild America 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he’s a problem-solver who can rebuild America and beat the “existential threat” that is President Donald Trump.

The 77-year-old billionaire spoke Monday at his first public appearance since announcing his presidential bid.

Bloomberg warned that Trump has an even better chance of being reelected now than he did before. He told reporters that he “looked in the mirror and said, ‘I just cannot let this happen.’”

The centrist is joining an already crowded group of Democrats. He said his campaign would focus on issues including gun control, the environment and education.

Bloomberg’s first campaign stop was in Norfolk, Virginia, where he chatted with people at a diner. Virginia is part of Bloomberg’s strategy of focusing on states with primaries on Super Tuesday.