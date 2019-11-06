Blake wins sixth term as mayor

Incumbent Democratic Mayor Benjamin Blake won a sixth term in office Tuesday, garnering 9,340 votes to the 4,705 votes from challenger Republican Daniel German.

The count excluded absentee ballots, in unofficial numbers collected at the polls.

In the race for city clerk, incumbent Republican Joanne Lasse Rohrig lost to opponent Karen Fortunati, a Democrat, by a margin of 7,277 to 6,565, also with unofficial numbers and absentee ballots yet to be counted.

Rohrig has served since 2014. German also lost his seat for alderman in the fourth district, getting 1,265 votes, the fewest of the four who ran.

Commenting on the results at Milford Republican headquarters, German said he was “disappointed with the numbers,” noting that at least voters had a choice for mayor this year, as Blake ran unopposed in 2017.

“Milford is a great town,” said German.

On the Board of Aldermen, incumbent majority leader Nick Veccharelli Jr., D-2, did not run for reelection, nor did Bryan N. Anderson, D-5. Fortunati also did not run for re-election as alderman, instead running successfully for city clerk.

The aldermanic board is currently 9-6 in favor of Democrats, and based on the unofficial results, Democrats will retain that edge. The way the city charter is written, each party can run two candidates for the three seats, so one party is guaranteed to have at least one seat per district.

The results in District 1 may be determined by the absentee ballots, since there was only an 11-vote difference between Democrat Jay Zammiello with 1,473 votes and Republican James Tranquilli Jr., with 1,484 votes. Minority Leader Anthony Giannattasio, a Republican, was the top vote getter with 1,562 votes.

Democrat Michelle Parente garnered 1,554 votes. In District 2, the winners are Democrat Janet Golden, 1,531; Democrat Ward Willis, 1,402, and Republican Jeremy Grant, 1,267. Republican Scott Marlow, who was attempting to move from the Planning and Zoning Board, had 1,230 votes. In District 3, the winners were Democrats Frank Smith, 1,434 and Marty Hardiman, 1,405, and Republican Constance Gaynor, 1,262. Republican Michael Casey garnered 1,219 votes.

In District 4, top vote getters were Democrats Philip Vetro, 1,688; Anthony Sutton, 1,524, and Winthrop Smith (R), 1,407. Republican Daniel J. German had 1,265 votes. In District 5, the vote tallies were as follows with the top three vote getters winning office: Democrats Ellen Beatty, 1,855 and Greg Harla, 1,689, and Republican Raymond Vitali, 1,652. Republican Bill Bevan had 1,476 votes.

On the Board of Education, Jennifer Federico, D-2, did not run for re-election, nor did Craig Zentkovich, D-4, and Claire Casey (D-5). Democrats currently dominate the school board with an 8-1 advantage over Republicans with a vacant seat in the 3rd district. Based on unofficial results, the new board will be 9-1 Democratic.

District 1: Andy Fowler (R), 1,455 and Betsy Ratner (D), 1,399. Ray Arnold (D), 1,333 and Scott Firmender (R), 1,309.

District 2: Susan Glennon, Chair, (D), was re-elected with 1,516 votes, but had fewer votes than her ticketmate Nicole Wasson (D) with 1,561 votes. Mark Macchio (R) had 1,146 votes.

District 3: Warren Pawlowski (D) had the most votes with 1,277, while Una Petroske (D) came in second with 1,234. Not winning were Tom Jagodzinski (R), 1,113 and Erik Smith (R), 1,046.

District 4: Cindy Wolfe Boynton (D), 1,573 and Rita Hennessey (D), 1,362 were the winners. Katie Martino (R), 1,162 and Daniel Spicer (R), 1,102 were unsuccessful in their run for office.

District 5: Cynthia Twiss (D), 1,924 and Adam DeYoung (D), 1,723 were the winners, while Richard LoPresti (R) had 1,444 votes.