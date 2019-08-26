Blake and German to face off in September debate

Mayor Ben Blake, Democrat, on the right, and his challenger in the 2019 election, Dan German, Republican, pictured here at the Annual Milford Oyster Festival Aug. 17, 2019. The two will debate at the Plymouth Men's Club in September. less Mayor Ben Blake, Democrat, on the right, and his challenger in the 2019 election, Dan German, Republican, pictured here at the Annual Milford Oyster Festival Aug. 17, 2019. The two will debate at the Plymouth ... more Photo: Jill Dion / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jill Dion / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Blake and German to face off in September debate 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Milford Mayor Ben Blake, Democrat, and his challenger, Republican Dan German, are set to face off in a debate Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The Plymouth Men's Club will host the debate at the First United Church of Christ, Congregational, 34 West Main Street, Milford, starting at 7 p.m., according to club spokesman William Roots.

The public is invited to attend.

Blake is seeking his fifth term, and during earlier campaign events he said his administration has accomplished a great deal, from economic development to infrastructure and recreation improvements throughout the city, all while keeping taxes down.

The city has a AAA bond rating and the largest grand list in New Haven County, Blake said several times, adding that all these things make Milford an attractive place to live.

German, an alderman for 10 years, has talked during pre-election events about his years as a local alderman and business owner, and his family’s history owning businesses in Milford. German owned a Milford-based gym and now is a financial adviser, and has said that experience would be key in running the city.

German also promised open and transparent government during a nominating convention July 18, as he and fellow Republicans accused the Democratic administration of backroom politics they said left taxpayers out of the loop on several projects, including construction of an arts and convention center on North Street.

The debate format will include the opportunity for those present to ask questions in writing. Arthur Stowe will serve as moderator.