MILFORD — The state has begun accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people in Tier 1B, according to Milford Mayor Ben Blake. The city’s Health Department is partnering with the state Department of Public Health to provide the vaccine as it becomes available.

Given the current supply of vaccines, vaccinating all of Tier 1B will take a significant amount of time, and scheduling an appointment for a vaccine may also take time.

“To ensure that the most vulnerable populations within Phase 1B are prioritized, the State of Connecticut has directed the Health Department to begin the phase by prioritizing the vaccine for persons age 75 and older in the first wave,” Blake said in an recorded message. “Please be sure to speak with your healthcare provider about their recommendations for receiving the vaccine.”

Those eligible in Phase 1b include: frontline essential workers, individuals and staff in congregate settings, and individuals 75 years of age and older. Those between 65 and 74 and those under 65 with comorbidities may also schedule vaccinations.

All eligible residents are required to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

“Individuals age 75 and over can now make appointments,” Blake said. “If you have a family member, neighbor, or friend that is 75 and over, we encourage you to check in with them in case they need assistance navigating the system that has been set up.”

Individuals age 75 and older can register to make an appointment in one of three ways: online, through their healthcare provider if they are administering vaccine, or by phone. Information regarding each of these options is available at ct.gov/covid vaccine.

“The city’s goal is to administer vaccine as quickly as possible,” Blake said. “However, we can only do so based on availability of vaccine and in accordance with state guidelines. The supply of vaccine at this time does not meet the demand on a national level, so it will take time to be able to vaccinate everyone. Thank you for your commitment to keep Milford safe as we all work together to bring an end to this pandemic.”