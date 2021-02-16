Black man sues officer for excessive force, firing weapon

Emmitt Willis remembers the heat of the gun that had just fired a few inches from his back. He remembers waiting to see if he felt pain and fearing another shot might come.
The 23-year-old Black man filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that a White police officer from Raccoon Township — about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh — pointed a gun at him from a moving unmarked police car before punching him in the face at least twice and later firing that gun into the ground a few inches from his back. Willis was released without being charged after being held in custody for several hours during the January 3 incident, according to the lawsuit.