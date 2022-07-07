Black leader who fought Trump Tulsa campaign rally killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — A Black business leader and community activist who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting then-President Donald Trump's plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation's deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
Investigators were trying Thursday to develop a timeline that led to Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, being fatally wounded in their home in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby, Oklahoma.