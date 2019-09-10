Black bear bites woman's ankle in Longwood gated community

LAKEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida woman was bitten on the ankle by a black bear outside her home.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release says she was attacked early Tuesday morning at a Longwood gated community.

FWC spokesman Chad Weber says she had let her dog out shortly after midnight when the dog encountered a female bear with two cubs. The woman suffered an ankle injury that wasn't considered life-threatening. The dog wasn't hurt.

Weber says officers were still investigating how the woman was attacked.

Wildlife officials were working to capture the bear.

The Springs gated community near the Wekiva River Conservation Area, has long had a bear problem. The Orlando Sentinel reports the homeowners association voted in 2017 to buy bear-proof garbage cans for all 879 homes.

