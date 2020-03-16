Bismarck, local nonprofits push census involvement

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The city of Bismarck is partnering with local nonprofit organizations in an effort to promote participation for the 2020 census in underserved communities.

Bismarck is focusing on ramping efforts to engage Native Americans, homeless people and parents with children under age 5, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Will Hutchings, who leads the Bismarck Complete Count Committee, said it's imperative that residents are counted in the capital. North Dakota officials predict that the state will miss out on about $19,000 in federal funding over the next 10 years for each person not counted, he added.

Hutchings said the count committee is made up of representatives from organizations working directly with populations that are hard to count and has been meeting regularly to “discuss strategies” to get people involved in the census.

The Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People is one entity partnering with the city. The organization is working to find out where the homeless people are located.

Mark Heinert, director of the coalition, said they will help homeless people participating in programs complete the surveys.

The city is also working with the Native American Development Center, which will be hosting a community meal and workshop, hoping to encourage Native Americans to participate in the census.

The state lost $17.5 million from under-counting Native American populations in 2010, according to the North Dakota Census 2020 Complete Count Task Force.

“It's a way to get folks to come together in that harmonious way," said Lorraine Davis, the center's president and chief executive officer. She said members will educate participants on what the census is and its benefits.

Renae Walker is the Bismarck Public Schools community relations director. She said the district has been encouraging daycare centers and preschools to tell parents to count their children on the census.

In 2010, North Dakota missed out on $16 million in funding from under-counting children age 4 and under, according to the task force.