Biscuit World union effort rooted in West Virginia history LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 2:35 p.m.
1 of6 Former Tudor's Biscuit World employee Jennifer Patton, 38, holds up stickers displaying the logo of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 union at her coworker's home in Elkview, W.Va., on Jan. 20, 2022. Patton said she was retaliated against and fired by management after she joined efforts to unionize the restaurant. Employees at the Elkview, W.Va., restaurant have already case ballots to decide whether or not they want to create a union. The votes will be read Tuesday. Leah M. Willingham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This Jan. 20, 2022 photo shows the Tudor's Biscuit World in Elkview, W.Va. Employees at the Elkview, W.Va., restaurant have already case ballots to decide whether or not they want to create a union. The votes will be read Tuesday. Leah M. Willingham/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Former Tudor's Biscuit World employee Jennifer Patton, left, and current employee Cynthia Nicholson, right, show off their Tudor's Biscuit World uniforms and United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 union stickers during an interview at Nicholson's Elkview, W.Va. home on Jan. 20, 2022. Patton said she was retaliated against and fired by management after she joined efforts to unionize the restaurant. Employees at the Elkview, W.Va., restaurant have already case ballots to decide whether or not they want to create a union. The votes will be read Tuesday. Leah M. Willingham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Former Tudor's Biscuit World employee Jennifer Patton hold stickers displaying the logo of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 union at her coworker's home in Elkview, W.Va., on Jan. 20, 2022. Patton said she was retaliated against and fired by management after she joined efforts to unionize the restaurant. Employees at the Elkview, W.Va., restaurant have already case ballots to decide whether or not they want to create a union. The votes will be read Tuesday. Leah M. Willingham/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — While making biscuits and meatloaf at a fast-food restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, 64-year-old Cynthia Nicholson often thinks back to her husband’s coal mining days in West Virginia.
In that job and in his time as a pipefitter, she said, the work was grueling and sometimes dangerous — but there were standards for safety, working conditions and wages, and people felt they were treated fairly. She said that was because he belonged to unions.
Written By
LEAH WILLINGHAM