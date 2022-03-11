Bird flu case found in southwest Iowa egg-laying flock

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State and federal officials said Friday that Iowa's third case of bird flu has been identified in a flock of about 919,000 egg-laying chickens in the southwestern part of the state.

The latest outbreak in Taylor County is the first case of avian influenza in Iowa this year in an egg-laying facility. The previous Iowa cases were a small outbreak among an outdoor flock of ducks and chickens in in western Iowa on March 1 and in a flock of 50,000 turkeys in northwest Iowa on March 6.