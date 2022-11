This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city.

"I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my siblings. One in New Haven and another one is in Hamden," she said. "I'm so glad I chose Milford because it's an awesome community, and I love it here."

December 7 will mark Bin 100's 15th anniversary, she said.

Fusco grew up in New Haven on Wooster Street, so the only time she would come to Milford was to shop at the Connecticut Post Mall.

"I literally knew nothing about Milford," she said. "I knew the Post mall, and that was it." she said.

But when she was looking for a place for her restaurant, Fusco said her boyfriend lived in Milford, and she was starting to get to know the city a little more.

"When I started looking in 2006, it was hard to find a space. The business was booming everywhere, and there were no restaurants available for purchase or to rent," she said. "So this location was initially a yoga studio, and I liked the space because it was near the highway, and I liked the parking."

While growing up in New Haven, she was exposed to the restaurant business as some of her siblings are restaurant owners.

"I basically worked in the restaurant business since I was 16," she said. "I started as a coat check girl and worked my way up to the kitchen. Then waiting tables, bartending and eventually managing."

Before Fusco opened Bin 100, she managed her brother's restaurant for 15 years.

"It's the dream of everybody in the business to open their place, so I started to look around," she said.

Once Fusco settled on a space, it took about 18 months to get ready to be open. Bin 100 opened for business on Dec. 7, 2007. The restaurant was a little bit different than it is now.

"When we first opened, we were a Spanish-Asian restaurant, but other the years, we have transitioned to Mediterranean cuisine," said Fusco. "My family immigrated here from Italy, so that's the cuisine we are familiar with. Many of our guests were looking for more Italian-type items, but we kept some Spanish and Asian dishes people loved."

When Fusco was thinking about a name for the restaurant, she hadn't on a cuisine, so she couldn't call it a Spanish or Italian restaurant.

"I said, let's give it a name that will indicate that it's a restaurant with a nice wine selection," she said. "So I took the name bin, which, you store wine in numbered bins, and took the 100 from our address and called in Bin 100."

About four years ago, Fusco bought the adjacent space and expanded with a new room.

"Initially, it was a private room for parties or special events and then we started using it for overflow when the main room was full," she said.

As the restaurant's 15th anniversary nears, Fusco said there are some changes coming.

"Because the last couple of years, the focus has been getting back on track, I haven't spent much time on new ideas," she said. "But what I am planning for the new year is making significant changes to the menu, but not a total menu change."

One change is the addition of some vegan options, she said.

"That was my goal for 2020, but it went by the wayside," she said. "We find many of our guests are looking for those types of items, so I want to focus on a nice vegan Italian section on the menu. I want to offer something nice to someone when they come in. Not just offer a salad."