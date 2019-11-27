Bill would set up a marketplace for toll credits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new bill would set up a marketplace for the sale and purchase of toll revenue credits accrued by states to invest in interstate transportation projects.

While toll credits lack cash value, states can use them to cover the local match on federally funded projects. However, given the limited amount of federal dollars that states can dedicate their toll credits to, many states find themselves left with more credits than they can use.

The bill introduced by Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Cory Booker of New Jersey would allow states to sell their excess toll credits to other states to bring in new revenue for transportation needs.

Shaheen said New Hampshire has a balance of more than $200 million in toll credits.