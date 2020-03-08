Bill would outlaw body size discrimination in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers and advocates are planning to gather at the Massachusetts Statehouse to push legislation that would ban body size discrimination.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Becca Rausch of Needham and Democratic Rep. Tram Nguyen of Andover.

At an event at the Statehouse on Tuesday, Rausch and Tram plan to join advocates and eating disorder experts to talk about the hidden impact of weight discrimination in employment, health care, and education.

The bill aims to make discrimination on the basis of height and weight illegal in Massachusetts while also addressing body size stigma and the discrimination that often accompanies it.

The bill would add to the state's anti-discrimination laws the words ““height or weight, unless for the purposes of compliance with any established state, federal, or industry safety standard” along with other factors including race, color, religious creed, national origin, sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

The House version of the bill has more than a dozen co-sponsors, both Democrat and Republican.

The bill has yet to be voted on by either the Massachusetts House or Senate.