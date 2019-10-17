Bill to let counselors keep diagnosing goes to Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation that would let Michigan's 10,000 licensed professional counselors continue diagnosing mental disorders is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The state Senate unanimously approved the bill Thursday. Counselors packed the gallery to watch the vote, which came amid concerns over the state's proposed revision of rules governing licensed professional counselors.

The bill would codify counselors' current practices into law. The state's licensing department has said current law does not allow counselors to diagnose and use psychotherapy techniques.

Counselors say they have been using counseling techniques and diagnosing problems for 31 years, and the legislation is needed to ensure they can keep working and providing mental health services to at least 150,000 people.