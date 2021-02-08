Bill aims to make North Dakota Legislature meet annually

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has held its regular sessions every other year since statehood, but backers of a bipartisan bill say it's time to change that.
Lawmakers for decades have consistently rebuffed attempts to hold annual regular sessions, arguing that doing so would grow government and turn lawmaking into a full-time job. But advocates for the bill say they need to meet more often due to bigger budgets and pressing issues such as the coronavirus pandemic that hit during an off-year in the Legislature.